Joshua Primo revealed last month that he planned to reclassify and become a 2020 recruit. Now he’s ready to pick a college.

The 6-foot-6 guard is set to decide between Creighton and Alabama on Friday. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com was the first to report the news.

Primo visited the CU campus back in January — he attended the Jays’ Pink-Out game against Xavier. He’s been a top target for Creighton since receiving a scholarship offer last summer.

He took his official visit to Alabama this past winter as well, while also considering Ohio State and Oregon.

Primo, who's originally from Canada, ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports composite. ESPN and Rivals both list him as a four-star prospect. The 17-year-old was a standout performer at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Chicago last month — ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony wrote after the event that Primo projects as a first-round prospect in the 2021 NBA draft.

Primo soon announced that he planned to enroll in college as a 2020 recruit.

“After careful consideration, taking into account all options, I have decided to reclassify into the class of 2020 and look forward to continuing my overall development,” Primo told ESPN in February. “I will make my college selection after further discussions with my family.”

The Jays currently have one open scholarship on their 2020-21 roster. But the offseason has just started.

