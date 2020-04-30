The second time was the charm for Creighton in its pursuit of 2020 forward Modestas Kancleris, who'd previously committed to Grand Canyon.

The 6-foot-9 prospect originally from Lithuania has now committed to the Jays.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony was the first to report the news Thursday morning. The World-Herald confirmed it Thursday.

Kancleris visited CU back in early February. But a couple weeks later, he pledged to Grand Canyon. He apparently had a change of heart following the Antelopes’ decision in March to fire coach Dan Majerle (and hire Bryce Drew).

Kancleris reopened his recruitment. And now he’s headed to Creighton.

He’ll join top 100 prospect Ryan Kalkbrenner as the two known members of CU’s 2020 recruiting class. The Jays also added transfer Alex O’Connell this offseason — the 6-foot-6 guard plans to redshirt next year before playing his final season of college ball in 2021-22.

Yet still, the Jays were on the hunt for more pieces for next season. Before Thursday, they still had three open scholarship spots.

They have already lost guard Ty-Shon Alexander to the NBA draft. Rising seniors Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson have declared as well — they still have the option to return to school, and neither planned to jeopardize college eligibility during the pre-draft process. So Mahoney and Jefferson seem likely to return.

But Creighton’s still been looking to add some promising depth on the perimeter.

That’s where Kancleris could fit in.

He plays with enough versatility to handle the ball or step out for a jump shot. He’s also active on the glass. There's still some development needed in his game, but the 19-year-old's notoriety has grown lately as he's participated in some of the top international hoops events over the past several months.

He averaged 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds during six games with the Lithuanian national team at the 2019 FIBA under-18 European Championship. He also attended the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp and the NBPA Top 100 camp last year.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa