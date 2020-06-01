Gach is from Austin, Minn., though he played his final season of high school ball at Arizona Compass Academy in Phoenix. He was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports and Rivals.
At Utah this past season, Gach averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game at Utah, shooting 39.7% from the floor and recording a 1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He finished in double figures in three of his final four outings last year, a stretch that included a 28-point outburst against Colorado.
He also recorded a triple double — 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — in the Utes’ second game of the season against Mississippi Valley State.
Gach would have to sit out a season due to NCAA transfer rules, unless he were able to secure a waiver. If he moves closer to home, perhaps he'd have a case for immediate eligibility.
Creighton still does have one open scholarship remaining on its 2020-21 roster. That's not including seniors-to-be Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson, who haven't yet announced their plans to turn pro or return to school.
This offseason, Creighton has added Duke transfer Alex O'Connell and two 2020 international recruits, Modestas Kancleris and Rati Andronikashvili. The Jays lost Ty-Shon Alexander (NBA), Davion Mintz (transfer) and Jalen Windham (transfer).
