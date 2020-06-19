Monday marked the first day that college coaches could officially contact members of the 2022 recruiting class.
Calls, emails, texts, direct messages. The players who’ll begin their junior years of high school in the fall have had their phones buzzing like crazy this week. And many have received scholarship offers.
Because no coaching staff wants to get left behind, Creighton’s included.
A reminder, though: It’s really early in the process.
New prospects will emerge. There will be growth spurts and developmental jumps. There might also be other 2022 recruits who’re quietly holding a Creighton offer, but just haven’t publicized it yet.
Plus, you really can’t even start mapping out a clear priority list for the Jays in 2022 without seeing how next season plays out. Who leaves, who stays, who blossoms, who stumbles.
A lot can happen in a few months’ time.
Updated scholarship chart for #Jays hoops pic.twitter.com/YjWTLOB1QM— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) June 8, 2020
It is probably safe to assume, though, that CU will not need a point guard in its 2022 class — reserve Shereef Mitchell (senior in 2022) and combo guard Rati Andronikashvili (junior in 2022) are on the roster next year and Creighton just recently secured a pledge from top 100 recruit Ryan Nembhard (sophomore in 2022).
But every other position? There could be openings everywhere.
As it stands today, the Jays may end up earmarking as many as four (maybe even five) scholarships for the 2022 recruiting class. What Creighton does on the transfer market these next couple years will impact that number, certainly. But the 2022 group might end up being a big class. So it's worth tracking even two years out.
Here’s a rundown of the players who announced they’ve received CU offers since Monday:
Guard Cason Wallace | 6-4, 180 | Richardson, Texas | 247 composite: n/a (Rivals: No. 89)
Wing Ryan Agarwal | 6-6, 170 | Coppell, Texas | 247: n/a (Rivals: No. 123)
Wing Cam Whitmore | 6-6, 210 | Severn, Md. | 247: n/a (Rivals: No. 85)
Forward Tarris Reed Jr. | 6-8, 220 | St. Louis | 247: No. 69 (Rivals: No. 79)
Wing Braden Huff | 6-9, 205 | Glen Ellyn, Ill. | 247: n/a
Wing Isaac Traudt | 6-8, 190 | Grand Island | 247: n/a (Rivals: No. 118)
Center Dylan Anderson | 7-0, 215 | Gilbert, Ariz. | 247: No. 42 (Rivals: No. 63)
Center Cade Hornecker | 6-11, 205 | Amarillo, Texas | 247: n/a
Center Patrick Wessler | 7-0, 240 | Lincolnton, N.C. | 247: n/a (Rivals: No. 143)
Note: College recruiters can always call up high school coaches and pass along word of an intended scholarship offer for one of their players. That is why guards Mark Armstrong (South Orange, N.J.), Jaden Schutt (Yorkville, Ill.) and Jaquan Sanders (New York City) were among the 2022 recruits who reportedly had Creighton offers before Monday’s first-contact date. Same for wings Joseph Pinion (Morrilton, Ark.), Shaedon Sharpe (Wichita, Kan.) and Chris Bunch (Concord, Calif.).
