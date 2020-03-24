Each and every spring, at least one surprise prospect pops onto Creighton’s radar.
No matter how much info has been siphoned from recruiting contacts, or how intensely film has been studied or how accurate the coaches' projections were, the CU staff inevitably finds brand new targets this time of year.
Freshman-to-be Ryan Kalkbrenner was an example. The 7-footer from St. Louis did not emerge on the national scene until the end of April 2019 — and the Jays were within that first major wave of schools expressing interest. He signed with CU a few months later.
But this spring? As Creighton turns its attention to a crucial 2021 recruiting class? While the nation is encouraged to practice social distancing?
The Jays likely aren’t finding that under-the-radar guy any time soon.
The two weekends in April reserved for in-person evaluations have essentially been wiped off the recruiting calendar due to coronavirus concerns. The major grassroots events have all been canceled or postponed. The NCAA has instituted a mandatory recruiting dead period (no on- or off-campus visits) until at least April 15.
So Creighton’s coaches will be trying to strengthen relationships with the recruits they know — they can call, text and Facetime. But they likely won’t be able to expand the search for talent until the summer months, at the earliest.
“We have worked ahead pretty well in the ’21 class so we have a good feel for at least some of our top targets,” McDermott told The World-Herald last week. “The negative is, you always find someone that you hadn’t known about when you’re on the road at the spring events. And that’s not going to exist.”
The Jays may have to be extra diligent as the recruiting cycle unfolds.
Because this 2021 class is a pivotal one.
It’s the group that’ll replace Creighton’s rising seniors on the 2020-21 team. And as the roster stands today, CU has five of them: Mitch Ballock, Ty-Shon Alexander, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Davion Mintz.
Needless to say, that’s a ton of firepower.
But CU’s staff has been prepping for this. A smaller 2020 class — it's Kalkbrenner and one additional open scholarship — had allowed it to devote more attention to younger prospects over the past several months. Plus, after the assistant coach Terrence Rencher joined the staff in November, he didn’t spend much time scouring the recruiting landscape for possible 2020 adds. His gaze was aimed to the future.
“His impact has been getting involved with some of the guys that we were already involved with, making sure he’s doing a good job of keeping his finger on the pulse of the transfer market and then also working ahead to the ’21 and ’22 class,” McDermott said.
So much for the head start, though.
The preemptive measures enacted across the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic have temporarily leveled the recruiting playing field. Everyone’s indoors, and everyone's adjusting at the same rate.
“Losing the spring is certainly going to have an impact,” McDermott said.
Surely Creighton will eventually identify new targets for 2021 and beyond. For now, though, here are five names to watch (and a few others to know):
Hunter Sallis
Position: Combo guard
Size: 6-4, 170
247Sports composite ranking: No. 30
High school: Millard North
AAU: OSA, Adidas
Other top suitors: Nebraska, Gonzaga, Kansas, Iowa State
Sallis can basically play college ball at any school he wants. The coaches have made their evaluations and they all can recognize the upside. So if Creighton’s going to convince him to stay close to home, the Bluejay coaches are going to have to fend off the sport’s bluebloods as they make their pitch. But Sallis is listening. He took multiple unofficial visits to CU’s campus during the past season.
THE HUNTER SALLIS HIGHLIGHT FILM https://t.co/rh5WMVrZtD via @YouTube— Hunter Sallis (@HunterSallis_) March 22, 2020
Tamar Bates
Position: Combo guard
Size: 6-4, 175
247Sports composite ranking: No. 100
High School: Piper (Kansas City, Kansas)
AAU: KC Run GMC, Adidas
Other top suitors: Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Wichita State
On Monday, the Wichita Eagle named Bates its Kansas Class 4A player of the year after he averaged a school-record 21.3 points per game. He was aiming to lead Piper to a second-straight state title before the coronavirus threat shut down high school basketball tournaments across the country. He’s definitely been on Creighton’s radar for a while. But Kansas did offer recently.
Tucker DeVries
Position: Wing
Size: 6-6, 190
247Sports composite ranking: n/a
High School: Waukee (Des Moines area)
AAU: OSA, Adidas
Other top suitors: Drake, South Dakota State
So here’s the story: DeVries grew up in Omaha rooting for the Creighton program that his dad spent 17 years working for. Then Darian DeVries took the Drake job. So now Tucker has to decide between his dream school and his dad’s school. Or, perhaps, we'll find that it's not an either/or choice. Maybe there will be even more intriguing options. Tucker, who can really shoot it, seems poised for a breakout.
Jalen Warley
Position: Combo guard
Size: 6-5, 175
247Sports composite ranking: No. 27
High school: Westtown School (Philadelphia-area)
AAU: Team Durant, Nike
Other top suitors: Oregon, Miami, Seton Hall, Marquette
Warley was in the house for Creighton’s championship-clinching win over Seton Hall on March 7. So he saw the CHI Health Center at its best. He projects to be a playmaking point guard at the next level, someone who’s able to create off the bounce or rise up to knock down jumpers. He had a dynamic year at Westtown (where recent stars Mo Bamba and Cam Reddish once played) — so his stock is rising, as a result.
Khalil Brantley
Position: Point guard
Size: 6-2, 170
247Sports composite ranking: n/a
High School: Boys & Girls (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
AAU: Pennsylvania Bulldogs
Other top suitors: Seton Hall, St. John’s, Iona
He’s a quick and explosive guard with an electrifying dribble. He’s tough to stop when he’s driving downhill. And he averaged 34.2 points per game during his junior season of high school, so he definitely caught the attention of folks who follow the New York City basketball scene. Creighton extended a scholarship offer last month.
Blessed to receive an offer from Creighton University 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/g8gpytgxLj— Khalil Brantley (@KhalilBrantley) February 14, 2020
Additional names to know
Wing K.J. Adams (Austin, Texas) — CU offered in December 2019
Wing Kendall Brown (Wichita, Kan.) — CU offered in October 2018
Wing Mason Miller (Memphis) — CU offered in April 2019
PG Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) — Committed to Wisconsin
SF Matthew Mors (Yankton, S.D.) — Committed to Wisconsin
2022 SG Josh Dix (Council Bluffs) — Took unofficial visit to CU on March 4
2022 F Isaac Traudt (Grand Island) — Took unofficial visit to CU on March 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.