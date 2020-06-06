Ryan Nembhard, a rising high school senior, announced Saturday night that he’s committed to CU, becoming the first known member of the Jays’ 2021 recruiting class.
The highly regarded point guard, who plays for Montverde Academy in Florida, also had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Stanford, Florida and Seton Hall.
But Nembhard told The-World Herald Saturday that Creighton — with its style of play, the coaches’ personalities and the program’s culture — was the best fit for him.
"When Creighton started recruiting me, I just thought we hit it off real quick. Right off the bat,” Nembhard said. “I felt comfortable. So I just made my decision.”
Nembhard, who’s originally from Canada, ranks as the No. 89 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s a 6-foot-tall playmaker who profiles as an explosive driver, a creative passer and a pesky defender.
During the FIBA under-16 Americas Championship last year, Nembhard averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Team Canada.
The Ryan Nembhard highlight reel: https://t.co/nThjIeDRN9— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) June 7, 2020
He's a player, for sure. The 247Sports composite has him ranked No. 89 overall in the 2021 class. Obviously a major recruiting win for the #Jays
His brother, Andrew, spent two seasons at Florida before entering the transfer portal this offseason.
Ryan said Andrew’s experiences — as a five-star recruit and as a two-year starter with the Gators — helped him better identify his priorities and expectations as he tried to make his college choice.
“I was kind of the second time going through it for me, so I knew what to look for,” Ryan said.
He said Creighton began making its strongest recruiting pitches a few months ago. CU clearly labeled Nembhard as a priority.
The Jays may very well lose their starting point guard after next season — Marcus Zegarowski is a potential All-American who’s a likely candidate to turn pro after his junior year.
CU does have rising sophomore Shereef Mitchell on the roster. And it just added 2020 recruit Rati Andronikashvili, a 6-foot-4 guard from the country of Georgia who could play at the point or on the wing.
So nothing’s guaranteed for Nembhard. But he’s eager to see how his game can develop within a system that fits his skill-set.
“They just have a fast-pace, open floor style that will give me the ability to pass, create for teammates and score,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.