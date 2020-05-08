...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
BASKETBALL
Rati Andronikashvili officially signs with Creighton basketball
Andronikashvili, listed at 6-foot-4, joins two other 2020 signees within Creighton’s 2020 recruiting class — 6-foot-11 center Ryan Kalkbrenner (from St. Louis) and 6-foot-9 wing Modestas Kancleris (Lithuania).
Andronikashvili, pronounced Ahn-dro-NEEK-osh-vee-lee, fits the profile of a Bluejay guard in its high-octane system, according to coach Greg McDermott.
"Rati is a versatile guard that will fit perfectly into our up-tempo, spread offense," McDermott said in a statement. "He has the ability to break down the defense and score or make plays for others with the pass. He has a myriad of experience playing with the Georgian national team that will serve him well in his transition to college basketball."
The Jays have one more open scholarship for next season’s roster.
Proud to announce that I will be continuing my career at the Creighton University.
I can't wait to start this exciting new chapter!!!
Let's go Bluejays💪🏼🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/OD1wNq1sVq
