Creighton announced Friday that guard Rati Andronikashvili, a recruit from the country of Georgia, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Jays next season.

News surfaced Thursday that Andronikashvili had made a commitment to CU. It became official Friday.

Andronikashvili tweeted Friday that he "can't wait to start this exciting new chapter."

Andronikashvili, listed at 6-foot-4, joins two other 2020 signees within Creighton’s 2020 recruiting class — 6-foot-11 center Ryan Kalkbrenner (from St. Louis) and 6-foot-9 wing Modestas Kancleris (Lithuania).

Andronikashvili, pronounced Ahn-dro-NEEK-osh-vee-lee, fits the profile of a Bluejay guard in its high-octane system, according to coach Greg McDermott.

"Rati is a versatile guard that will fit perfectly into our up-tempo, spread offense," McDermott said in a statement. "He has the ability to break down the defense and score or make plays for others with the pass. He has a myriad of experience playing with the Georgian national team that will serve him well in his transition to college basketball."

The Jays have one more open scholarship for next season’s roster.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

