The World-Herald ranks the Big East baseball teams heading into the 2020 season.
1. Creighton
After reaching the NCAA regionals last season, the Bluejays are replacing their weekend rotation and some of their top hitters. But CU has a pair of preseason all-league picks in Ryan Mantle, who is back from injury, and Jared Wegner, who hit .294 with 20 RBIs a year ago.
2. Seton Hall
The Pirates return good experience from a team that went 9-9 last year in the league. First baseman Matt Toke hit .290 with 29 RBIs, while outfielder Tyler Shedler-McAvoy led the team in batting average (.324), RBIs (37) and stolen bases (22).
3. Xavier
Last year’s league tournament runners-up, the Musketeers have three preseason all-league position players in catcher Natale Monastra, second baseman Ryan Altenberger and shortstop Jack Housinger. Xavier returns starting pitchers Nick Zwack and Griffin Lanoue as well as top reliever in Lane Flamm, who had eight saves as a freshman.
Senior outfielder Mike Antico was named the league’s preseason player of the year after hitting .386 with six homers, 29 RBIs and 20 steals last season. St. John’s has an interim coach this season in Mike Hampton after Ed Blankmeyer left in January to work for the New York Mets.
5. Butler
Connor Schultz, who was 6-1 with a 2.29 ERA last season, is the league’s preseason pitcher of the year. The Bulldogs have 15 juniors and 11 freshmen.
6. Villanova
The Wildcats finished last in the Big East in 2019, but return a pair of preseason all-conference players in Nick LoRusso and Gordon Graceffo. LoRusso batted .302, while Graceffo threw 72 innings. Villanova returns eight position players who made 30 or more starts in 2019.
7. Georgetown
The Hoyas had a program-record four players selected in the MLB draft last June. But they return nearly 80% of their offense, including third baseman Eddie McCabe, who batted .345 with five homers and 32 RBIs. The Hoyas need to improve their pitching, which had a 5.20 ERA last season.
