Portland Trail Blazers trade former Creighton standout Anthony Tolliver to the Sacramento Kings

Anthony Tolliver was averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers

Former Creighton standout Anthony Tolliver has been traded for the second time in his career.

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Tolliver, along with Kent Bazemore and a pair of second round picks, to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

The Blazers signed Tolliver, 34, as a free agent in July. He's averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. Tolliver is shooting 33.7% from 3-point range, but he is a career 37.4% shooter from beyond the arc.

Tolliver spent the 2016-17 season in Sacramento, averaging 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 65 games for the Kings.

