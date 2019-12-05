Shatel: From Alvin to Shereef, the Mitchell's local hoops legacy continues at Creighton

Shereef Mitchell has local hoops blue blood in his veins and the past is a big part of his story. His grandfather’s story. His dad’s story. “I know a lot of people around the city and the state tell me how good of players they were,” Shereef said. “I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Now, Alvin Sr. and Jr. sit at Creighton games, watching their legacy grow. “That’s a big part of why I came to Creighton, to play in front of my family,” Shereef said.
After starring at Omaha Burke, Alvin Mitchell played for Nebraska, Indian Hills Community College, Cincinnati and finally, the hometown Mavs.
Shereef Mitchell admittedly had a few nerves before his Creighton debut this season. "It’s a kid from Omaha playing his first game as a Creighton Bluejay," Jays coach Greg McDermott said. 

