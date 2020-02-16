...THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM
CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN
SAUNDERS COUNTIES...
AT 815 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM IN THE
PLATTE RIVER ALONG THE RAILROAD BRIDGE JUST EAST OF HIGHWAY 77 SOUTH
OF FREMONT. THIS WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BANKS OF THE
RIVER UPSTREAM OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE, INCLUDING BIG ISLAND ROAD,
RIDGE ROAD, RIDGELAND AVENUE, AND HORMEL PARK. WHEN THE ICE JAM
BREAKS FREE, THIS COULD CAUSE ADDITIONAL RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO
2 FEET ON THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM FROM FREMONT.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
EXTREME SOUTHERN FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT
LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands passes the ball past Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander in the first half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander dunks the ball in the first half against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots over DePaul's Charlie Moore, left and DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands,, bottom right, at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton'S Denzel Mahoney tries to pass the ball around DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Mitch Ballock passes the ball around DePaul's DJ Williams at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop dunks on DePaul in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock shoots a three-point basket in front of DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks with Kelvin Jones during a timeout against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil stretches for a rebound against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Marcus Zegarowski, right scramble with DePaul's Charlie Moore for a loose ball during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Charlie Moore, left, tries to steal the ball from Creighton's Jett Canfield at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson, right, compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson dunks the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil, left, and Jalen Windham, center try to block a shot by DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul Head Coach Dave Leitao talks to his team during a timeout against Creight at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander gets a hand on a shot from DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.