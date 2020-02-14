Ty-Shon horizontal

The opponent, the environment, the moment — that doesn’t have to change the Jays’ approach. Perhaps that was one of the main lessons learned from a year ago. Experience has aided this group, but there’s an element of mental toughness at play They’ve grown up, Ty-Shon Alexander said.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ty-Shon vertical

“We just wanted to keep doing what we do, playing our game,” Ty-Shon Alexander said. “I think that’s what’s different about this team this year.”

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started