Christian Bishop

Creighton basketball’s learned the hard way twice now what can happen if you allow shooters to get comfortable and confident. But that’s where things get tricky for the Jays.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebound

Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started