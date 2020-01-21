...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
ONE TO THREE INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski (11) celebrates his game winning three point shot with 3.2 seconds remaining alongside Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson during the second half against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott is awarded a commemorative basketball for his 500th career win alongside Creighton's athletics director Bruce Rasmussen prior to the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Providence's Luwane Pipkins looks to pass while being closely guarded by Creighton's Mitch Ballock and Shereef Mitchell during the first half at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Creighton and Providence play a college basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Providence's Greg Gantt signals a three pointer against Creighton during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney and Providence's David Duke face off while battling for procession of the ball during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott celebrates after learning Creighton will get the last procession during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander ties the game at 74 with under one minute to play against Providence during the second half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates a score while being fouled by Providence during the second half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski battle for a loose ball against Providence's Alpha Diallo and Kalif Young during the second half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson squints after getting hit in the face during the second half against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is introduced before the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott is awarded a commemorative basketball for his 500th career win alongside Creighton's athletics director Bruce Rasmussen prior to the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott stands during the national anthem prior to the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Providence's Greg Gantt signals after hitting a three pointer against Creighton during the first half at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Providence's Luwane Pipkins looks to pass while being closely guarded by Creighton's Mitch Ballock and Shereef Mitchell during the first half at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Providence's David Duke shows frustration after a called foul while playing Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Providence's David Duke takes a jump shot against Creighton during the first half at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander drives to the basket against Providence's Emmitt Holt during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke and Luwane Pipkins during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
