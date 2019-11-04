Windham

Creighton's Jalen Windham drives to the basket against McKendree's Bryson Bultman. “I just want to keep taking advantage of the opportunities that have been given to me,” Windham said.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Mitchell

“If you want to play, if you want to become a better basketball player, you’ve got to do the things that you need to do to get better,” said Shereef Mitchell.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription