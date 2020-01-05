DePaul senior Chante Stonewall made a free throw with six seconds left to spoil Creighton’s upset bid as the nation’s 16th-ranked team held on for a 74-71 victory Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

The Bluejays (11-4, 3-1) had a chance to win on their last possession, but junior Temi Carda lost the handle on a drive to the rim, and DePaul (13-2, 3-0) sealed it with two more free throws.

Carda finished with a team-high 24 points. Senior Jaylyn Agnew stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.

The loss was CU’s first defeat at home this year.

The Jays trailed for most of the game, but they were never behind by more than six points. A 6-0 spurt to begin the fourth quarter gave them a 63-60 lead and forced a DePaul timeout. The momentum swung back and forth from there.

CU got two clutch free throws apiece from Agnew and Carda in the final 90 seconds to tie the game 71-71. The Blue Demons then drew up a play for Stonewall, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

Stonewall made a post move to the basket and drew a foul with six seconds left. She missed the first free throw but made the second to give DePaul the lead for good.

