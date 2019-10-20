No. 11 Creighton stretched its winning streak to 10 as the Bluejays swept Xavier 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.
Creighton improves to 8-0 in the Big East as it maintains a one-game lead over Marquette.
Freshman Keeley Davis, who had 31 kills against Marquette last weekend, enjoyed another efficient match Sunday, finishing with 14 kills and a .407 hitting percentage.
Jaela Zimmerman added 10 kills, while Megan Ballenger had eight as CU hit .276 as a team. Madelyn Cole contributed 31 assists and 10 digs.
Davis had seven kills in the first set before the Bluejays held off a late Xavier rally in the second.
Creighton had its biggest lead of the set at 22-16 after an ace serve from Davis. But Xavier took advantage of four CU errors to get within 24-23, but a kill by Cole ended the set.
CU then led 8-1 to start the third and stayed in front throughout the set.
Creighton next plays at Providence on Friday.
Xavier (7-11, 4-4)...........17 23 15
Creighton (15-3, 8-0)......25 25 25
XU: O'Reily 1-2-0, Chaffee 2-0-4, Carlton 1-1-2, Painter 7-0-1, Hanlon 5-0-3, Hopkins 2-0-0, Franxman 4-0-1, Watson 0-1-0, O'Toole 0-1-1. Totals 22-5-12.
CU: Zimmerman 10-1-0, Kostelac 5-2-1, Cole 2-3-1, Ballenger 8-1-1, Hickman 5-0-0, Davis 14-1-1, Van Eekeren 0-1-0, Schmitt 1-0-0. Totals 45-9-4.
Set assists: XU 22 (O'Reilly 14, Watson 3, Kutruff 2, Hopkins 1, Overbeck 1, Carlton 1); CU 43 (Cole 31, WItt 7, Bressman 2, Van Eekeren 1, Nelson 1, Ballenger 1)
