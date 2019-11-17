INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton did what it needed to Sunday to clinch a top-two seed in the Big East tournament with next week’s match against No. 9 Marquette looming.
But it wasn’t easy.
The No. 14 Bluejays swept Butler 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 despite hitting .168 for the match and trailing in the first set. Freshman Keeley Davis led CU (22-4, 15-1 Big East) with 16 kills while Madelyn Cole (34 assists, 11 digs) and Jaela Zimmerman (11 kills, 10 digs) added double-doubles. Senior Brittany Witt had a match-high 19 digs.
The Jays held the Bulldogs (12-16, 9-7) to .119 hitting, including .067 in the final set to extend their winning streak in the series to 13. CU also improved to 18-2 in its past 20 true road games.
“I didn’t think we hit as well as we need to hit, and Butler outhit us in two of the three games,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release. “I thought the difference was that we served and passed well. We played great defense, and Brittany Witt particularly was all over the place.”
Creighton trailed for much of the first set before taking an 18-17 lead on Davis’ serve. The Jays then closed the set on a 10-4 run.
CU pulled away midway through the second game, mainly due to its defense. The Jays racked up 23 digs as four players had at least four in the set.
Creighton never trailed in the final frame. A 6-0 run on Witt’s serve made it 15-8 and the Jays hit .275 to finish off the match. Davis had seven kills and Witt added eight digs in the third.
Next up, the top two teams in the league will battle at 6 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena. The CU-Marquette winner will guarantee itself at least a share of the regular-season title. Creighton — the five-time reigning Big East champion — won the first meeting, a five-setter in Milwaukee, on Oct. 12.
“Marquette is an awesome team,” added Booth. “It was a battle when we played at their place. As a player and coach those are fun matches to prepare for and get to play, and I’m anticipating another great match.”
Creighton (22-4, 15-1)....25 25 25
At Butler (12-16, 9-7)......21 22 17
CU (kills-aces-blocks): Davis 16-2-1, Cole 2-0-0, Ballenger 6-0-3, Hickman 7-0-0, Zimmerman 11-0-0, Welty 3-0-2, Krause 0-1-0. Totals 45-3-6.
BU: Logan 7-0-4, Gregory 11-0-6,Davidson 3-0-7,Sheridan 5-0-3, Dennis 1-0-5, Horn 3-0-2. Totals 30-0-27.
Set assists: CU 43 (Witt 3, Cole 34, Hickman 1, Van Eekeren 1, Zimmerman 3, Welty 1), BU 30 (Ramseyer 19, LaBue 1, Schorr 10).
