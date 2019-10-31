No. 9 Creighton won’t be underestimating St. John’s in the teams’ rematch Friday, though the Red Storm sit in the middle of the Big East standings.

St. John’s (14-9, 6-4) has won three of four matches. It has twice taken a set in losses to No. 10 Marquette. And when St. John’s played CU earlier this month, it pushed the Jays despite getting swept — the first two sets went past the 25-point mark.

“We barely beat them, even though we swept them,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “Our team respects them.”

The Jays (17-3, 10-0), meanwhile, have won 12 straight matches — includes 10 sweeps. They’re alone in first place in the Big East (the Red Storm are in a two-way tie for fourth).

CU and St. John’s will start their match at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

