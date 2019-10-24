The Bluejays will look to extend their 10-match winning streak when they play their annual weekend doubleheader against Providence.

Instead of scheduling a match at both sites each conference season, the two league travel partners trade hosting duties. So this year, No. 10 Creighton is headed to Rhode Island. It’ll face the Friars on Friday and Saturday.

This will be the first game action for the Jays (15-3, 8-0) since they moved into the top 10 Monday. They’re one of the hottest teams in the country. CU’s 10-match winning streak is the eighth-longest nationally, and it has also won 31 consecutive league matches.

Providence, on the other hand, is struggling. The Friars (5-16, 0-8) have lost 12 in a row.

Creighton has won all 10 of its matches against Providence, dropping one of the 31 sets in the series. Both matches this weekend will be played at 5 p.m.

