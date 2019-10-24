...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH MONDAY.
&&
VOLLEYBALL
No. 10 Creighton volleyball looks to stay hot in doubleheader at Providence
The Bluejays will look to extend their 10-match winning streak when they play their annual weekend doubleheader against Providence.
Instead of scheduling a match at both sites each conference season, the two league travel partners trade hosting duties. So this year, No. 10 Creighton is headed to Rhode Island. It’ll face the Friars on Friday and Saturday.
This will be the first game action for the Jays (15-3, 8-0) since they moved into the top 10 Monday. They’re one of the hottest teams in the country. CU’s 10-match winning streak is the eighth-longest nationally, and it has also won 31 consecutive league matches.
Providence, on the other hand, is struggling. The Friars (5-16, 0-8) have lost 12 in a row.
Creighton has won all 10 of its matches against Providence, dropping one of the 31 sets in the series. Both matches this weekend will be played at 5 p.m.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
