The postseason is here.
Well, at least that’s what it’ll feel like inside D.J. Sokol Arena Friday night.
No. 12 Creighton hosts No. 9 Marquette — the first top 12 match-up in the facility’s history.
The winner earns at least a share of the Big East regular season championship (CU’s won the past five). The winner may very well secure a top 16 national seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The winner most certainly gets to snatch bragging rights in an intra-league rivalry that the Jays have dominated lately (they’ve beaten the Golden Eagles six times in a row).
“It’s exciting,” senior Megan Ballenger said. “That’s the kind of atmosphere you want to have — and to be in-conference, at the end of the season, it’s going to feel like an NCAA match for sure. I just know we’re going to have a lot of fans. It’s going to be a tight game.”
Their first meeting certainly was.
Creighton, boosted by career performances from several players, earned a 3-2 win at Marquette in September. Two of those sets went past the standard 25-point threshold. The Golden Eagles held off six CU match points — until the fifth set, when the Jays seized control.
But replicating that final result won’t be easy for Creighton, according to coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. Because Marquette’s really talented.
“They’re good in every position,” Booth said.
Senior outside hitter Allie Barber leads the Big East with 4.68 kills per set. She and junior outside hitter Hope Werch are both top 5 in hitting percentage. Werch has more aces (50) than anyone else in the league. The Golden Eagles picked up nonconference wins over No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 13 BYU.
And they’ll be motivated to get some revenge against CU on Friday.
The Jays know what to expect.
“It’s going to be big for us,” senior setter Madelyn Cole said. “A challenge. We’ll see how we step up. But it’s going to be fun, in a good environment. They’re a great team.”
