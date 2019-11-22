The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays clinched at least a share of their sixth straight Big East title and snared the No. 1 seed in next weekend's Big East tournament with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 win over No. 9 Marquette at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with 18 kills, while Keeley Davis added 12 more.
The Jays can nab the outright conference banner with a home win Sunday over DePaul (14-15 overall).
The win gave CU a season sweep of the Golden Eagles. The Jays handed Marquette a 3-2 loss in Milwaukee on Oct. 12.
Two of the Golden Eagles four losses this season came at the hands of the Bluejays.
The Jays trailed the first set 3-1 before countering with a 9-3 run to take a 10-6 lead before the Golden Eagles stormed back to go up 17-15.
Two straight Zimmerman kills got the Bluejays to within a point at 23-22, but Hannah Vanden Berg and Allie Barber registered the last two kills of the set to give Marquette a 25-22 win and a 1-0 advantage.
The Jays put together a 5-0 surge after falling behind 7-6 in the second set to for an 11-7 advantage.
Another 5-0 CU run stretched the Bluejay lead to 18-10, but three straight Golden Eagle points forced the Jays to call a timeout.
Creighton won seven of the last 11 volleys out of the timeout to take the set 25-17 and knot the match at 1-1.
Davis had eight kills in the second set win.
The Jays fell behind 3-1 in the third set, but they put together another run — this time winning eight of the next 10 points to lead 9-5.
Davis and Megan Ballenger teamed up to stuff Gwyn Jones to put the Bluejays up 14-7, but six straight Marquette winners had the Golden Eagles back in it at 14-13.
CU responded by reeling off four straight to gain enough separation to allow them to hold on for a 25-19 set win and 2-1 match lead.
The fourth set was even at 3-3 before the Jays went on an 9-3 tear for a 12-6 advantage.
A Martha Konovodoff service error gave Creighton its biggest lead of the match at 18-9, and they were able to cruise the rest of the way.
1 of 20
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans and players react as Creighton's Brittany Witt dives under a table on a ball hit Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Marquette won the set on play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marquette's Allie Barber hits the ball at Creighton's Madelyn Cole, left, and Megan Ballenger at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Madelyn Cole sets the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the second set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman celebrates a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman gets ready to serve the bakk against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Makenna Krause celebrates an ace serve in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, left, and Volunteer Assistant Coach Noel Carpio talk during a timeout against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits ball towards Marquette's Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball towards Marquette's Gwyn Jones at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball between Marquette's Gwyn Jones, left, and Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Naomi Hickman, right, blocks the ball as Annika Welty, left, watches against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Witt, left, watches as Jaela Zimmerman bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton had a 19-12 lead over Marquette in the fourth set at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball off of the hand of Marquette's Hope Werch at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
