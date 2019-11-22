Brittany Witt

Brittany Witt celebrates a third-set point. Witt finished with a game-high 17 digs, while also recording four assists one kill.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The No. 12 Creighton Bluejays clinched at least a share of their sixth straight Big East title and snared the No. 1 seed in next weekend's Big East tournament with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 win over No. 9 Marquette at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with 18 kills, while Keeley Davis added 12 more.

The Jays can nab the outright conference banner with a home win Sunday over DePaul (14-15 overall).

The win gave CU a season sweep of the Golden Eagles. The Jays handed Marquette a 3-2 loss in Milwaukee on Oct. 12.

Two of the Golden Eagles four losses this season came at the hands of the Bluejays.

The Jays trailed the first set 3-1 before countering with a 9-3 run to take a 10-6 lead before the Golden Eagles stormed back to go up 17-15.

Two straight Zimmerman kills got the Bluejays to within a point at 23-22, but Hannah Vanden Berg and Allie Barber registered the last two kills of the set to give Marquette a 25-22 win and a 1-0 advantage.

The Jays put together a 5-0 surge after falling behind 7-6 in the second set to for an 11-7 advantage.

Another 5-0 CU run stretched the Bluejay lead to 18-10, but three straight Golden Eagle points forced the Jays to call a timeout.

Creighton won seven of the last 11 volleys out of the timeout to take the set 25-17 and knot the match at 1-1.

Davis had eight kills in the second set win.

The Jays fell behind 3-1 in the third set, but they put together another run — this time winning eight of the next 10 points to lead 9-5.

Davis and Megan Ballenger teamed up to stuff Gwyn Jones to put the Bluejays up 14-7, but six straight Marquette winners had the Golden Eagles back in it at 14-13.

CU responded by reeling off four straight to gain enough separation to allow them to hold on for a 25-19 set win and 2-1 match lead.

The fourth set was even at 3-3 before the Jays went on an 9-3 tear for a 12-6 advantage.

A Martha Konovodoff service error gave Creighton its biggest lead of the match at 18-9, and they were able to cruise the rest of the way.

Photos: Creighton volleyball over Marquette

1 of 20

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription