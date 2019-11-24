No. 12 Creighton volleyball secured their sixth straight outright Big East regular-season title with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-27,25-21 win Sunday over DePaul at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with 17 kills while Keeley Davis added 13 and Naomi Hickman tallied 10 blocks.
The Bluejays held a 15-1 advantage in service aces.
The Bluejays led Game 1 5-4 when setter Madelyn Cole served up three straight aces to make it 8-4.
Brittany Witt scored three consecutive aces later in the set to extend the CU advantage to 14-8, and the Jays coasted from there to a 25-19 set win to lead 1-0.
The second set was even at 8-8 before the Jays put together a 6-0 run to open a 14-8 lead.
Creighton went on to win it 25-21 to take a 2-0 advantage.
DePaul led set three 10-9 before winning five straight points to put the Blue Demons up 15-9.
A kill by Avarie Evans-Allen gave DePaul its biggest lead of the match at 21-14.
The Bluejays responded with a 5-0 run to creep to within 21-19.
DePaul got to a set point at 24-21, but CU rattled off three straight winners to knot the game at 24-24.
But the Blue Demons rallied to win three of the last four volleys for a 27-25 win to force a fourth set.
DePaul jumped to a 7-1 lead in the fourth set, but the Bluejays answered with a 15-5 run to lead 16-12.
An Annika Welty attack error got the Blue Demons back even at 18-18, but the Jays responded with a 5-0 surge to make it 23-18.
A Zimmerman kill gave the Bluejays a 25-21 win to seal the match.
