WASHINGTON — No. 9 Creighton hopes this is the start to another long winning streak.
A night after Villanova stunned the Bluejays, Creighton swept Georgetown 27-25, 25-17, 25-15 Saturday afternoon.
When Villanova beat CU in straight sets, it was the Bluejays’ first league loss since 2017, snapping a 31-match win streak in Big East regular-season play. But Creighton got back on track against the Hoyas.
Freshman Keeley Davis led the Creighton offense with 14 kills, and Jaela Zimmerman added eight.
Madelyn Cole finished with a double-double with 28 assists and a team-best 10 digs. She also served seven aces, one shy of Carolyn Decker’s school record set in 2004.
Creighton took control of the match after Georgetown made a late push in the opening set. CU had led most of that set and was up 19-15 before the Hoyas went on a 5-1 run to tie it. The Bluejays then had four set points before Megan Ballenger finally ended it with a kill.
CU used a 9-3 run to take a 13-10 lead in the second set. Cole later served three straight aces to stretch the lead to 20-13.
Cole added three more aces in the third set, when Creighton hit .464.
Now 20-4, Creighton has won at least 20 matches in each of the last eight seasons. In league play, the Bluejays are 13-1 and remain tied for first with Marquette with four matches left.
The Bluejays return to action next Saturday at home against Xavier.
Creighton (20-4, 13-1)..............27 25 25
At Georgetown (13-15, 3-11)....25 17 15
CU (kills-aces-blocks): Davis 14-1-0, Zimmerman 8-0-3, Hickman 6-0-4, Cole 5-7-1, Ballenger 5-0-2, Schmitt 2-0-1, Bressman 2-0-0, Kostelac 1-0-0. Totals: 43-8-11.
GU: Barbosa 7-1-0, Wilhite 5-0-1, Vujosevic 5-0-0, Johnson 4-0-2, Serrett 4-0-1, Snipe 4-0-0, Cusi 1-1-0. Totals: 30-2-4.
Set assists: CU 39 (Cole 28, Witt 5, Zimmerman 4, Ballenger 2), GU 28 (Pivonka 23, Cusi 3, Vujosevic 1, Johnson 1).
