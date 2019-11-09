WASHINGTON — No. 9 Creighton hopes this is the start to another long winning streak.

A night after Villanova stunned the Bluejays, Creighton swept Georgetown 27-25, 25-17, 25-15 Saturday afternoon.

When Villanova beat CU in straight sets, it was the Bluejays’ first league loss since 2017, snapping a 31-match win streak in Big East regular-season play. But Creighton got back on track against the Hoyas.

Freshman Keeley Davis led the Creighton offense with 14 kills, and Jaela Zimmerman added eight.

Madelyn Cole finished with a double-double with 28 assists and a team-best 10 digs. She also served seven aces, one shy of Carolyn Decker’s school record set in 2004.

Creighton took control of the match after Georgetown made a late push in the opening set. CU had led most of that set and was up 19-15 before the Hoyas went on a 5-1 run to tie it. The Bluejays then had four set points before Megan Ballenger finally ended it with a kill.

CU used a 9-3 run to take a 13-10 lead in the second set. Cole later served three straight aces to stretch the lead to 20-13.

Cole added three more aces in the third set, when Creighton hit .464.

Now 20-4, Creighton has won at least 20 matches in each of the last eight seasons. In league play, the Bluejays are 13-1 and remain tied for first with Marquette with four matches left.

The Bluejays return to action next Saturday at home against Xavier.

Creighton (20-4, 13-1)..............27  25  25

At Georgetown (13-15, 3-11)....25  17  ​15

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Davis 14-1-0, Zimmerman 8-0-3, Hickman 6-0-4, Cole 5-7-1, Ballenger 5-0-2, Schmitt 2-0-1, Bressman 2-0-0, Kostelac 1-0-0. Totals: 43-8-11.

GU: Barbosa 7-1-0, Wilhite 5-0-1, Vujosevic 5-0-0, Johnson 4-0-2, Serrett 4-0-1, Snipe 4-0-0, Cusi 1-1-0. Totals: 30-2-4.

Set assists: CU 39 (Cole 28, Witt 5, Zimmerman 4, Ballenger 2), GU 28 (Pivonka 23, Cusi 3, Vujosevic 1, Johnson 1).

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription