WASHINGTON D.C. — No. 9 Creighton bounced back from Friday​'s loss to Villanova as the Bluejays swept Georgetown 27-25, 25-17, 25-15 Saturday afternoon.

Keeley Davis led the Bluejays with 14 kills, while Jaela Zimmerman added eight. Madelyn Cole had a double-double with 28 assists and a team-high 10 digs.

On Friday night, CU was swept by Villanova and the Jays had their 31-match win streak in Big East regular-season play snapped.

Now 20-4, Creighton has won at least 20 matches each of the last eight seasons. The Bluejays return home to face Xavier next Saturday.

