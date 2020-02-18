Marquette appeared to try to turn Tuesday’s game into a slugfest against the Jays. And a year ago, that strategy might have worked.
But a hard-nosed CU squad that's showed its toughness all year absorbed the body blows in a Big East battle, limiting the nation’s top scorer and holding on late for a 73-65 victory over the Golden Eagles (17-8, 7-6).
The Jays (21-6, 10-4) led nearly the entire way — they needed an 8-0 run at a critical moment early in the second half after No. 19 Marquette evened the score at 38-38. No. 15 Creighton seemed to have an answer every time the Golden Eagles tried to secure the momentum after that.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. He had two 3-pointers late — the second one made it 65-56 with three minutes left after Marquette had pulled within six points.
But Alexander’s defense against Markus Howard, who came in averaging 28 points per game in league play, changed the game. Howard ended the night with his lowest point total in Big East action (13 points on 4-of-14 shooting).
The win was Creighton’s third road victory against a ranked team, the most in one season in school history. The Jays, seeking their first Big East regular-season title, also now move a half-game behind first-place Seton Hall in the league standings — the Pirates host No. 21 Butler Wednesday.
CU certainly showed some championship-caliber mettle Tuesday.
Marquette tried to use its length and athleticism to make things uncomfortable for Creighton’s ball handlers. The Golden Eagles pressed up on shooters. They blew up ball screens. They stepped into passing lanes along the perimeter.
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski limped off the floor at halftime. Sophomore Christian Bishop ended up on the floor clutching the back of his head after colliding with big man Theo John on a block out attempt. Alexander took a shoulder to the throat while getting hit with a screen as he chased Howard around.
But the Jays kept battling, especially on defense.
Marquette, which ranked second in conference play at 77.0 points per game, shot 41.0% from the field. The 65 total points marked the second-fewest total for the Golden Eagles in a Big East game this season.
