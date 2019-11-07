No. 9 Creighton will open a four-game road swing with a Friday match against Villanova, the last Big East team to defeat the Bluejays.

CU has won 35 consecutive conference matches, including all 12 of its league contests this season. It’s currently riding a 14-match winning streak.

But the Wildcats (18-6, 9-3) are playing well, too. They’ve won five in a row. They’re 7-1 at home. They are ranked No. 58 in this week’s RPI.

And when the Bluejays played at Villanova in 2017, the Wildcats swept them. That was Creighton’s last loss to a league opponent.

Villanova and Creighton will start play at 6 p.m. Friday. The Jays (19-3, 12-0) will then play at Georgetown at 4 p.m. Saturday. They’ll play at Xavier and Butler next week.

CU swept the Wildcats back on Sept. 27. The Hoyas are one of just two Big East teams to win a set against Creighton this year — the Jays ultimately prevailed 3-1 in that Sept. 29 match.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription