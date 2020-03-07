No. 11 Creighton defeats No. 8 Seton Hall to earn share of program's first Big East title

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, leading Creighton to a 77-60 win over Seton Hall and securing a share the first-ever Big East regular-season championship for CU.
It was a back-and-forth battle for most of the way between two top 15 teams, but the Jays — led by Zegarowski — seized control down the stretch.
Creighton used a 14-4 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 61-54 lead with six minutes remaining. Zegarowski had a fast-break layup, a 3-pointer and an assist during that stretch. He capped the surge by drawing a charge with just under four minutes to go and the Jays ahead by eight points.
CU wasn’t finished. The Jays emphatically put the game away with back-to-back mid-range jumpers from Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney. Then junior Ty-Shon Alexander buried a pull-up 3-pointer as chants of “C-U, C-U, C-U!” rained down from the roaring Creighton crowd — that put the Jays ahead 74-60 with 1:47 left.
In the end, CU finished the game by scoring on 13 of its final 15 possessions to clinch the championship. It outscored the Pirates 30-10 over the game’s final nine minutes.
It’s the first regular season conference title for Creighton since 2013.
Seton Hall and Villanova also earned a share of the crown. But Creighton won the three-way tiebreaker at the top of the standings and will now receive the No. 1 overall seed in next week’s Big East tournament.
"To be able to do it in front of them and share this with them, is something I'll never forget." 🏆@BluejayMBB head coach Greg McDermott elaborates on what it means to win a share of the @BIGEAST conference in front of the home crowd ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/as9etOItXm— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2020
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Anyone else lose notice Zegarowski limping and grimacing while be helped around by a teammate during postgame handshakes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.