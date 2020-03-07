No. 11 Creighton defeats No. 8 Seton Hall to earn share of program's first Big East title

Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points, leading Creighton to a 77-60 win over Seton Hall and securing a share the first-ever Big East regular-season championship for CU.

It was a back-and-forth battle for most of the way between two top 15 teams, but the Jays — led by Zegarowski — seized control down the stretch.

Creighton used a 14-4 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 61-54 lead with six minutes remaining. Zegarowski had a fast-break layup, a 3-pointer and an assist during that stretch. He capped the surge by drawing a charge with just under four minutes to go and the Jays ahead by eight points.

CU wasn’t finished. The Jays emphatically put the game away with back-to-back mid-range jumpers from Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney. Then junior Ty-Shon Alexander buried a pull-up 3-pointer as chants of “C-U, C-U, C-U!” rained down from the roaring Creighton crowd — that put the Jays ahead 74-60 with 1:47 left.

In the end, CU finished the game by scoring on 13 of its final 15 possessions to clinch the championship. It outscored the Pirates 30-10 over the game’s final nine minutes.

It’s the first regular season conference title for Creighton since 2013.

Seton Hall and Villanova also earned a share of the crown. But Creighton won the three-way tiebreaker at the top of the standings and will now receive the No. 1 overall seed in next week’s Big East tournament.

