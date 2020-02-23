...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* SEASONALLY WARM TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO ICE MOVEMENT ALONG
THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT, THE HIGHEST
CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM THE
RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM
OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS
ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS NEAR AND
DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE
JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
BASKETBALL
No. 15 Creighton basketball defeats No. 21 Butler, sets school record for wins over ranked opponents
No. 15 Creighton made a season-high 15 3-pointers in an 81-59 victory Sunday, securing a program-record fifth win over a ranked opponent during this milestone campaign.
And the Jays (22-6, 11-4) did it in a decisive manner before 18,148 fans at the CHI Health Center.
Ten of those 3-pointers came in the first half — including five triples during a 17-2 run over the final six minutes before halftime, when CU extended its four-point lead to 40-21.
Remarkably, Creighton found even another gear of excellence in the second half.
The Jays scored 30 points on their first 16 possessions after the break. They went 10 of 13 from the floor during a stretch full of highlights — Christian Bishop dunked three times, Mitch Ballock delivered two crowd-pleasing no-look passes in transition and Marcus Zegarowski nailed his sixth and seventh 3-pointers of the game.
No. 21 Butler (19-9, 7-8), which has now lost three in a row, just couldn’t keep up.
Zegarowski finished with a game-high 25 points, going 7 for 7 from 3-point range. He became the 71st player in Division I history to make seven or more 3-pointers without a miss.
Bishop had career highs in points (19), blocks (four) and steals (three). He also matched his personal best with five assists, while adding seven rebounds.
The victory is Creighton’s fifth straight, matching its longest in-league winning streak since joining the Big East. The Jays remain one game behind first-place Seton Hall in the Big East standings.
They appear to be one of the hottest teams in the country, too. CU’s 9-1 since Jan. 16 — and in the past two weeks, it has wins over then-No. 10 Seton Hall, No. 19 Marquette and now, No. 21 Butler.
Creighton sure looked impressive again Sunday. It never trailed after Ballock nailed a 3-pointer on the very first possession. It led by as many as 35 points.
The Bulldogs did pull within 23-19 at the 6:55 mark in the first half. But they managed just two points at the free throw line during the final six minutes before halftime, going 0 of 6 from the field while committing two turnovers. During that stretch, senior star Kamar Baldwin left the game and did not return.
CU will next play at St. John’s on March 1.
