...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* SEASONALLY WARM TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO ICE MOVEMENT ALONG
THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT, THE HIGHEST
CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM THE
RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM
OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS
ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS NEAR AND
DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE
JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
Just when it seems like these surging Bluejays may have reached their peak, they ascend even higher.
It’s been happening for a month — Sunday’s 81-59 romp of No. 21 Butler was just the latest example.
No. 15 Creighton (22-6, 11-4 Big East) made a season-high 15 3-pointers in another offensive showcase, using a 17-2 run before halftime to break the game open. The victory kept CU in the Big East title hunt and marked its fifth straight win.
But this one was over by the midway point of the second half — when the Jays were up by 35 — about the time when Marcus Zegarowski was improving to 7 of 7 from 3-point range, and when Christian Bishop was blocking shots at one end and rattling the rim with dunks on the other, and when Mitch Ballock was delivering no-look passes, and when Ty-Shon Alexander was spinning around to celebrate with fans before his jump shot splashed through the net.
“The first 28 minutes is about as well as I’ve had a team play,” coach Greg McDermott said.
CU’s swarm-to-the-ball plan forced the normally sure-handed Bulldogs into more turnovers (16) than they’ve had in more than a month. Nine of those miscues came before halftime — the tenacious defense seemed to fuel the Jays’ crowd more than their 10 first-half 3-pointers did.
Those Creighton fans, even the most diehard and optimistic of the 18,148 at CHI Health Center on Sunday, couldn’t have expected a February like this. Include McDermott in that group.
“I did not see this coming, against a team as good as Butler,” he said.
But that’s what has defined these Jays the past few weeks — they set a new bar for success, then steamroll by that mark in pursuit of another lofty standard.
They won at then-No. 8 Villanova on Feb. 1. Two weeks later, they were stunning then-No. 10 Seton Hall. They smacked DePaul with a 29-point win, the most lopsided final margin in all of Big East play this season. Three days following that dunk-filled blowout, they were on the road handling No. 19 Marquette, though it was rested and motivated after winning six of eight.
Then came Sunday’s victory, marking a program-record fifth win over a ranked team this season.
When CU’s guards weren’t sprinting around screens to free themselves for jumpers, they were dribbling into the heart of Butler’s defense to create openings for others. Quick passes to the corner were especially effective against slightly out-of-position defenders, who are conditioned to plug driving lanes instead of remaining glued to shooters.
There were some unguarded looks for Creighton’s shooters, too, Bulldog coach LaVall Jordan said. Zegarowski and Ballock both buried triples in scramble situations following a Kelvin Jones offensive board in the first half. After the break, it was Alexander’s step-in 3-pointer in transition that forced Jordan to call timeout with his team down 57-30.
“Those are walk-ins — layups for these guys,” Jordan said.
The Jays made it look especially easy during those opening moments of the second half. Butler (19-9, 7-8) lost star Kamar Baldwin to an ankle injury and couldn’t keep up.
So the Bulldogs watched as CU knocked down 10 of its first 13 shots out of the break, including all four of its 3-pointers. The Jays had a stretch where they scored on eight straight possessions.
Bishop played an integral role during that run, ending up with career highs in points (19), blocks (four) and steals (three). He had five assists and seven rebounds, too.
His career day seemed to illustrate the continual evolution and improvement of CU, to the point where it’s almost impossible for defenses to predict how the Jays are going to attack. Bishop had scored six points in each of his past two games. Yet he was a go-to guy Sunday.
Same for Zegarowski. He launched one 3-pointer at Marquette on Tuesday. But with this team, everyone eventually gets a turn, he said.
On Sunday, the point guard became the 71st player in Division I history to make seven or more 3-pointers without a miss.
“I just think we’re all on the same page at all times,” Zegarowski said. “No one cares who scores or who does what. We just want to win, and play for each other.”
Perhaps that is why the Jays have continued to one-up themselves this month with milestone victory after milestone victory. They’ll look to carry the momentum into next weekend, when they travel to St. John’s on Sunday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop flexes after a dunk in the first half.
