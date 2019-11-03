Keeley Davis (copy)

Redshirt freshman Keeley Davis led Creighton with 14 kills in the team's sweep of Seton Hall on Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Creighton extended its winning streak to 14 matches Sunday afternoon with a sweep of Seton Hall at Sokol Arena.

The Bluejays (19-3, 12-0) put together a 24-6 surge during one stretch to end the first set and open the second. They recorded the fifth-best hitting percentage (.467) in program history, finishing with a season-low five attack errors.

They were in control all afternoon, sealing the 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 win when freshman Kiana Schmitt rose up for a kill.

Redshirt freshman Keeley Davis led the team with 14 kills. Junior Erika Kostelac added 12. Both junior Naomi Hickman and sophomore Jaela Zimmerman had six kills apiece.

The victory keeps No. 9 Creighton in sole possession of first place in the Big East. The Pirates (7-19, 2-10) have now lost seven in a row.

The Jays also learned Sunday that the NCAA selection committee placed them at No. 10 in its preliminary rankings. The seeding process won't take place until the regular season ends next month, but the top 16 in the NCAA tournament will host the first and second rounds. CU’s been a host the past two seasons.

