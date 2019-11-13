Two volleyball players from Nebraska highlight Creighton’s five-member 2020 recruiting class, which the Jays officially announced Wednesday.
Hitter and defensive specialist Megan Skovsende, out of Omaha Skutt, and setter Katie Maser, from Grand Island, both have signed with CU. They’ll start their college careers next year.
Also part of the 2020 class are defensive specialist Ellie Bolton (Lenexa, Kansas), outside hitter Reagan Karlin (Garden City, Kansas) and middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt (Cedarburg, Wisconsin).
Creighton is vying for a sixth straight Big East title and an eighth consecutive NCAA tournament berth this year. But it will lose three starters after this season — setter Madelyn Cole, middle blocker Megan Ballenger and libero Brittany Witt.
Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth indicated that next year’s freshman class will make an impact.
“I think it’s a really talented group physically,” Booth said. “In addition to what they’ll bring to the court, I think these are also strong culture kids. We pride ourselves on having incredible culture and these young women understand the importance of playing for each other and how that can lead to a team’s success.”
Women's basketball adds five
Coach Jim Flanery and his staff put in early work to find a 2020 recruiting class that could help the Jays establish themselves as regular Big East contenders.
They officially announced the group of CU signees Wednesday.
Two players hail from Nebraska: Crete guard Morgan Maly and Millard South guard Jayme Horan.
Two others are from Minnesota: Mallory Brake, a 6-foot forward from Hastings, and Molly Mogensen, a point guard from Farmington. Emma Ronsiek is a 6-foot-1 forward from Brandon, South Dakota.
“This is a tall, physical class that will help us continue to compete in the Big East,” Flanery said in a statement.
Three of the recruits announced their commitments to CU almost a year ago. Brake committed in April. Mogensen made her decision in July.
Creighton won a Big East regular-season championship in 2017, but it finished fourth two years ago and tied for sixth last year.
