Huskers held to three hits, lose to Aggies
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nebraska was held to three hits as New Mexico State handed the Huskers a 4-1 loss Sunday during the final day of the Arizona State Invitational.
Olivia Ferrell had an RBI single in the top of the first, but Nebraska was limited to three baserunners in the final six innings.
Ferrell also pitched four innings of one-hit relief. Lindsey Walljasper allowed three runs in the first two innings and took the loss.
Nebraska will open its home slate Friday, when it takes on North Dakota at 12:30 p.m. and Northern Colorado at 3.
Nebraska (9-14) 100 000 0—1 3 0
New Mexico State (14-7) 201 100 x—4 6 0
W: Faapito, 3-3. L: Walljasper, 4-5. 3B: NMS, Tanori. HR: NMS, Lopez.
Creighton rally falls short
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood scored three times in the first two innings then held on for a 3-2 win over Creighton on Sunday.
Alex Wayland singled and scored in the first inning then hit a two-run homer in the second to give Longwood a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore Kailey Wilson hit a two-run double in the sixth to close the Bluejays’ deficit to one, but CU left seven runners stranded in the game.
Creighton (11-10) will continue play in Florida with Wednesday’s doubleheader against Niagara.
Creighton (11-10) 000 002 0—2 6 1
Longwood (8-10) 120 000 x—3 6 0
W: Backstrom, 7-6. L: Santa Cruz, 6-3. S: Wood, 1. 2B: CU, Wilson. L, Basdikis. HR: L, Wayland.
Bears hand loss to Mavericks
GREELEY, Colo. — UNO finished the Northern Colorado tournament with a 3-2 record after a 9-1 loss to Northern Colorado on Sunday.
The Bears, who handed the Mavericks their two losses on the weekend, scored five times in the first two innings to take control.
Sydney Ross homered in the second inning for UNO’s lone run. She had two of the team’s four hits.
Sydney Hampton allowed three earned runs in two innings to take the loss.
The Mavs (12-12) begin play at the Billiken spring tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
UNO (12-12) 010 00—1 4 3
Northern Colorado (10-15) 230 04—9 11 2
W: Caviness, 3-3. L: Hampton, 10-4. 2B: NC, Wenzel, Young, Brockmann. 3B: NC, Strathearn. HR: UNO, Ross.
— World-Herald News Service
