LAWRENCE, Kan. — Creighton baseball had a couple chances late to put itself in position to secure a road win at Kansas, but the Jays weren’t able to get the key hit in a 3-2 defeat Wednesday afternoon.
CU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out, RBI-double by junior outfielder Will Hanafan. Junior designated hitter David Vilches launched a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the sixth.
But the Jays (4-6) weren’t able to push a run across in the clutch after that.
With the game tied at 2-2 in the seventh, CU put the potential go-ahead run on third base with two outs. After the Jayhawks (6-6) took the lead in their half of the seventh, Creighton had two men on base with two outs in the eighth.
KU’s pitchers wiggled out of both jams and retired the Jays in order in the ninth to clinch the win.
The loss is the fifth in last six games for CU. But it will play its first home games of the season Saturday when it hosts Portland and UNO for a doubleheader at TD Ameritrade Park.
