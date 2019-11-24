Creighton needed just three minutes to erase a five-point deficit. Then it seized control from there, earning a 76-67 victory over North Florida Sunday at the CHI Health Center.

The Jays (4-1) opened the second half with an 18-5 run — they went ahead 50-41 on junior Damien Jefferson’s putback at the 13:02 mark. CU then knocked down its next four tries from 3-point range, pushing the advantage to 64-49.

The Ospreys (4-3) did pull within 70-62 with 3:36 remaining. They had the ball with a chance to inch closer, too. But they ended up missing their next five shots, and Creighton held on for the victory.

Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski finished with a team-high 19 points. Junior Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 points. Junior Mitch Ballock recorded his first career double-double — 15 points and 11 rebounds.

CU spent much of the first half trying to settle into a rhythm offensively against North Florida’s man-to-man and zone looks. The Jays made just eight of their first 22 shot attempts. And on the other end, they got out-worked on the glass, surrendering an offensive rebound on seven of UNF’s first 14 misses.

The Ospreys led by as many as nine points before the break. They led for 14 first-half minutes.

But things changed after halftime.

CU secured seven offensive rebounds in the second half. It picked up 16 second-chance points.

Creighton will return to action Thursday when it plays San Diego State in the Las Vegas Classic.

