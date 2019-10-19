The season had just ended and Marcus Zegarowski knew he’d soon undergo surgery, but he couldn’t sit still.
So he basically camped out in the gym.
Zegarowski fired off jumpers until the early morning hours. He worked through dribbling drills, simulating how he’d maneuver around ball screens or how he’d attack one-on-one matchups.
For about two weeks last spring — after the Jays’ 2018-19 campaign concluded with an NIT loss to TCU and before the planned hip procedure — Zegarowski tried to fine-tune every aspect of his game. At that point, to him, the pain didn’t matter.
“I put in literally as much work as I could,” Zegarowski said. “I knew I was going to get surgery and I knew I was going to be sidelined, so I was like, let me just get in here and work.”
That mind-set hasn’t changed now that the sophomore point guard is healthy again.
He said with a chuckle that he will be taking a more reasonable approach with his after-hours training regimen (sleep is important, you know).
But even on Saturday afternoon, following a Jays practice that included two 20-minute scrimmages, Zegarowski remained on the court to hoist up a few more jump shots.
Because there’s still a little rust he has to shake off.
“It’s funny because when I was hurt, mentally I knew what I could do but physically my body wasn’t letting me,” said Zegarowski, who led the Big East in 3-point shooting (42.6%) as a freshman last season despite dealing with a broken bone in his shooting hand and that injured hip late in the year.
“Now it’s, physically, I can do it. It’s just mentally, I’ve got to believe I can.”
He had a sequence late in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage that surely will help boost his confidence. Four consecutive offensive plays, actually.
Zegarowski dribbled downhill off a ball screen, drew the defenders and then dished to freshman Nic Zeil for a layup. He darted around another ball screen on the next possession and fed a lob pass to senior Kelvin Jones for a layup. Then Zegarowski drove to the rim and laid one in. He flashed through the paint with a sharp basket cut — junior Ty-Shon Alexander found him and Zegarowski earned a trip to the line.
“He’s the complete package,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said of Zegarowski. “He understands how to run a team, he can shoot the basketball, he’s got high-level leadership qualities — and I know he’s excited, as am I, for him to take on a little bit more of that leadership role this year.”
That’s one of the areas where Zegarowski said he’s made a deliberate effort to demonstrate growth so far this preseason.
He’s trying to boisterously encourage and motivate others with his words — during the action on the court and from the sideline.
It’s not exactly a natural personality trait for Zegarowski. He admits that. But he said he’s noticed that the more he communicates, the faster he gets dialed in and the quicker he seems to work out of mini-funks. He can uplift others, too.
Really, it’s just about doing whatever it takes to win, according to Zegarowski. He’s determined to help Creighton take a jump.
And the injuries aren’t holding him back anymore. He totaled 20 points in the two scrimmages Saturday, seemingly getting stronger as the practice wore on.
“I haven’t felt this good in I don’t know how long,” Zegarowski said.
A few additional notes from Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage are below. It was a true game simulation, with referees, media timeouts and team fouls accumulation. There were two separate 20-minute halves.
» Junior guard Mitch Ballock made five of his seven 3-point attempts during the action Saturday. He combined for 23 points in the two sessions.
» Sophomore transfer Antwann Jones led the team with 25 points on the day. There was a stretch where he scored 10 in a row — converting a 3-point play on a putback, finishing on a drive, draining a 3-pointer and hitting a mid-range jump shot.
» Freshman guard Jalen Windham, who’s shot the ball well in the preseason, continued to fire away with confidence Saturday. He ended up with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
» Sophomore center Jacob Epperson has been limited in practice, but he was on the floor for portions of the scrimmage Saturday. He scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
» Senior guard Davion Mintz didn’t participate in Saturday’s practice. He’s missed time over the last week with a sprained ankle.
