Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-point attempts during the Jays’ blowout win over Butler, burying catch-and-shoots and nailing pull-up jumpers while the Bulldogs’ focus was aimed at other Creighton threats.
He became the 71st player in the history of Division I NCAA basketball — and the third this season — to make at least seven 3-pointers without a miss in a single game. He also set a Bluejay record for long-range perfection (Kyle Korver had a game where he went 6 of 6).
Zegarowski also earned Big East player of the week honors, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in wins over No. 19 Marquette and the Bulldogs. He is Creighton's first player of the week since Ty-Shon Alexander on Jan. 28, 2019.
Incredible.
And surely terrifying for CU’s opponents, who now have to worry about three guys potentially going off in a manner that you don’t routinely see in the college game.
Mitch Ballock made 11 of his 12 3-pointers in a win over DePaul last year — recording the best 3-point shooting percentage (91.7%) in NCAA history with at least 12 attempts from behind the arc.
Alexander’s hot streaks tend to come in shorter spurts. But he can change a game. His three straight 3-pointers in the first half at Seton Hall flipped the momentum. He had a night last year when he drained five consecutive 3-pointers over a four-minute stretch.
That’s why Zegarowski couldn’t accept all the praise for his 25-point night during the 81-59 win over Butler.
“I just try and go out there and make the right play,” Zegarowski said. “It’s just awesome to play with a lot of great players who spread the floor for me. I just took what the defense gave me. They happened to go down (Sunday).”
We’ve seen Mitch Ballock go 11-12 from 3pt range in a game. Ty-Shon Alexander made 5 3s in a row over a 4-min stretch last year— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 24, 2020
And now THIS, from Marcus Zegarowski: 7-7 from 3.
Catch-and-shoots, plus both right & left dribble pullups pic.twitter.com/oCL11CqCDr
Zegarowski took advantage of the Bulldogs' defensive strategy along the perimeter. They assigned their big man to protect the paint. They kept help defenders on off-ball shooters.
“The way Butler defended us, they dropped coverage with that big to try to take Christian (Bishop) away and stayed on our shooters (off the ball), and that left Marcus to make the decision,” McDermott said. “He made the right reads.”
Zegarowski is now 14 of 22 over his past five games from 3-point range.
Other notes from the Creighton-Butler game are below:
» How the Jays executed their ball screen offense was critical in the rematch against Butler, according to McDermott. He thought the bigs needed to set “more physical” screens and the guards had to curl tighter around their screening bigs (to make it more difficult for the Bulldog guards to fight through).
“Our point of attack on the ball screen was better,” McDermott said.
» Alexander had four assists and zero turnovers Sunday, improving his assist-to-turnover rate in league play to 3.23. That ranks second in the conference behind Mitch Ballock (3.33).
One thing McDermott wanted to note Sunday was that Alexander’s assist-to-turnover rate was just 0.96 in nonconference play. So he’s improved considerably. Just something else to consider for those trying to rank out the top players in the Big East. Said McDermott: “If there’s a better two-way guard in this league, I don’t know who it is.”
» The start of the second half was huge, according to McDermott. He addressed it with his team in the locker room at the break. Yes, Creighton had a 19-point lead. But the Bulldogs weren’t going away — unless the Jays put them away.
“We were going to have really one chance to knock them out, and that was the first four or five minutes,” McDermott said. “So our execution on both ends had to be great. Because instead of us taking it to 30, if you let them get it to 10, it’s a totally different basketball game.”
Creighton ended up scoring 30 points on its first 16 possessions. It made 10 of its first 13 shots. It’s 19-point lead ballooned to 70-35 after 10 minutes of play.
» The Jays recorded 11 steals against Butler Sunday, matching their second-highest total of the season.
“It’s one of the benefits of being small. We’re a little quicker. We can fly around and guys can get their hands on basketballs,” coach Greg McDermott said.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 24, 2020
The #Jays used their speed to rotate/help & plug up driving lanes here, then picked up one of their 11 steals pic.twitter.com/kdEFAjS8YH
» McDermott said Ballock’s been playing with a broken nose. He got it re-injured during the first half Sunday. Ballock returned to the game, though.
» CU clinched a first-round bye in the Big East tournament with its win Sunday. But most importantly, it stayed one-game back of first-place Seton Hall. The Jays do still have a half-game lead over third-place Villanova, but the Wildcats could draw even in second place if they beat St. John’s on Wednesday. Creighton and Seton Hall have a week off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.