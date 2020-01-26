Playing without Agnew once again, CU losses for third time in four games
Short-handed Creighton wasn’t able to catch the Butler women in the fourth quarter, and the Bluejays fell 73-67 Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.
Injuries limited CU to eight healthy players — leading scorer Jaylyn Agnew and sophomore Payton Brotzki were out against the Bulldogs. Still, the Jays cut their deficit to 67-65 after Carly Bachelor’s free throw with 2:37 left. But that was as close as they got.
Creighton shot 46.4% from the field in the first half and was tied 37-37 at halftime. Then Butler scored the first eight points of the third quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way.
After Bachelor’s free throw, Naira Caceres hit a 3-pointer on Butler’s next possession. Kristen Spolyar scored three of her game-high 25 points in the final 40 seconds to secure the win for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-3 Big East).
Agnew, who is averaging 19.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest, missed her third straight game, and the Jays have lost two of those and three of four overall.
Tatum Rembao led Creighton with 23 points and five assists Sunday. Bachelor, who had her first career double-double Friday in a win over Xavier, had another with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Temi Carda and Olivia Elger added 13 points apiece, but the Jays were outscored 26-2 in bench points.
Creighton dropped to 13-7 and 5-4 in the Big East, tied for sixth place. The Jays hit the road to face league-leading DePaul on Friday.
Butler (14-6, 6-3).................16 21 20 16—73
At Creighton (13-7, 5-4).......22 15 15 15—67
BU: Spolyar 8-15 8-13 25, Brey 3-8 0-0 7, Parker 1-6 4-4 7, Toure 2-4 2-2 6, Strong 1-3 0-0 2, Caceres 5-9 0-0 14, Atosu 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 25-52 14-19 73.
CU: Rembao 8-13 2-4 23, Bachelor 5-8 4-6 14, Carda 5-12 0-0 13, Elger 5-16 1-2 13, Griglione 0-1 2-2 2, Parham 1-2 0-0 2, Dworak 0-4 0-0 0, Pryor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 67.
3-point goals: BU 9-18 (Caceres 4-4, Atosu 2-2, Brey 1-2, Spolyar 1-4, Parker 1-4, Toure 0-1, Strong 0-1), CU 10-26 (Rembao 5-7, Carda 3-5, Elger 2-11, Bachelor 0-1, Griglione 0-1, Dworak 0-1). Rebounds: BU 35 (Brey 12); CU 30 (Bachelor 12). Assists: BU 17 (Parker, Caceres 5); CU 16 (Rembao 5). Total fouls: BU 22, CU 17. Fouled out: Caceres, Carda. Turnovers: BU 17, CU 17. Att.: 831.
