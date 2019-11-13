Khyri Thomas will be out for at least a month and a half, and possibly longer, after undergoing surgery on his right foot.
The former Creighton star from Omaha had the procedure to repair his fifth metatarsal. The rehab process will begin immediately and he'll be reevaluated in six weeks, according to a statement released by the Detroit Pistons.
Thomas is in his second NBA season after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. He played sparingly in two games for the Pistons this year, but didn't record any stats other than a made free throw against the New York Knicks on Nov. 6.
Thomas appeared in 26 games as a rookie last season, playing an average of 7.5 minutes per contest. Thomas did average 20.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 10 G League contests last year, but he logged just 13 total minutes during the Pistons’ five preseason games this month.
Despite speculation the Pistons might trade him, Thomas was retained by the Pistons, who are still invested in his “continued development,” according to an ESPN report. Thomas' contract is guaranteed through 2020, and Detroit could pick up a third-year option in 2020-21.
Thomas, an Omaha Benson graduate, spent three years at Creighton, where he twice earned the Big East's top individual defensive award. He averaged 15.1 points, shooting 41.1% from 3-point range, as a junior in 2017-18. He was picked 38th overall in the 2018 NBA draft.
