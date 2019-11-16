Creighton survived a stiff challenge from an experienced and upset-minded Louisiana Tech squad Saturday, making enough plays down the stretch to hold on for an 82-72 win at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays (2-1) led for most of the game — by as many as 13 points. But short on bodies and plagued by foul trouble at the center position, CU never could put the Bulldogs (2-1) away. Until the end.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander knocked down a 3-pointer after Louisiana Tech trimmed its deficit to 69-67 with about three minutes left. Junior Mitch Ballock then nailed a 3-pointer on the very next possession, giving Creighton a 75-68 advantage. The Jays closed out the win from there.
Ballock led his team with 22 points. Alexander and sophomore Marcus Zegarowski both finished with 17 points.
But it was senior Kelvin Jones who ended up providing maybe the biggest lift. He left the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent foot injury — and played much of the game with foul trouble. CU switched to a five-guard lineup for several minutes (big man Christian Bishop was sidelined with four fouls).
Jones stepped up, though. He scored 14 points. He dove for an offensive rebound in crunch time, securing possession as he hit the floor and energizing his teammates.
Louisiana Tech, picked to finish third in Conference USA, was the team making most of those sort of hustle plays out of halftime. The Bulldogs finished with 14 offensive rebounds – and 26 second-chance points. That kept them within striking distance.
The Jays shot just 42.3% from the floor after the break, and their lead dwindled away as a result after halftime. But they found a way to win it at the end.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
