Kelli Browning, Mike Tranchilla and Pat Venditte named to Creighton athletics hall of fame

Kelli Browning ranks first in Creighton career history for hitting percentage (.335), block assists (547) and blocks per set (1.42), while ranking second in blocks (602).

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Kelli Browning, Mike Tranchilla and Pat Venditte were named as the 2020 Creighton athletics hall of fame class Wednesday.

Browning became the first player in program history to earn All-American honors in three consecutive seasons, including a spot on the AVCA All-America third team in 2014. The Wisconsin native helped lead the Jays to three NCAA tournament appearances. Browning, who earned Missouri Valley defensive player of the year in 2012, ranks first in Creighton career history for hitting percentage (.335), block assists (547) and blocks per set (1.42), while ranking second in blocks (602). She also holds CU single-season records for attack percentage (.370 in 2012), block assists (189 in 2012), total blocks (204 in 2012) and blocks per set (1.65 in 2012). She also received the 2014 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame sportswoman of the year award.

Tranchilla guided the Creighton men's soccer team to four NCAA tournament appearances from 1999-2002, helping the Jays reach the national championship match in 2000 and the College Cup twice (2000, 2002). He remains CU's only two-time All-College Cup team honoree and was a two-time finalist for the Hermann Trophy (2001, 2002). He earned a spot on the NSCAA All-America first team in 2002. He holds the Missouri Valley career records for points scored (140) and goals (55). Tranchilla also owns Creighton records for career NCAA tournament points scored (17 in 11 games) and goals (6). He ranks second on the program's career lists for points and goals, while ranking third in multiple-goal games with 11. The Dallas Burn selected Tranchilla with the 34th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2003 MLS SuperDraft.

Venditte, an ambidextrous pitcher for Creighton from 2005-08, posted the Jays' single-season record for ERA (1.88) and appearances (38). In 2007, Venditte was named most outstanding player of the 2007 MVC tournament after helping the program to its first conference title. During that season, he threw 43⅔ scoreless innings in a row and earned national player of the week honors from Collegiate Baseball. He ended his Bluejay career with a 2.86 ERA in 248⅓ innings. His 255 strikeouts rank sixth in Creighton history, including 39 games with a strikeout with both arms. Venditte was drafted in 2007 and 2008 by the Yankees and signed with New York after being picked in the 20th round of the 2008 MLB draft. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2015 with the Oakland A's and has appeared in 58 games during his career in the majors.

Browning, Tranchilla and Venditte are part of the 53rd class of inductees and will give the Creighton hall of fame 91 inductees, plus the 1991 Bluejay baseball team. The date, time and location of the hall of fame banquet will be announced at a later date.

