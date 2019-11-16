CINCINNATI — Keeley Davis had a match-high 14 kills to lead No. 14 Creighton to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 sweep over Xavier on Saturday afternoon.
Jaela Zimmerman added 10 kills and 10 digs. while Madelyn Cole had 36 assists for the Bluejays, who are tied with Marquette for first place in the Big East standings. Both are 14-1 with three matches left.
Creighton hit .254 as a team and held Xavier to .018.
Creighton will travel to Indianapolis and face Butler at noon Sunday.
