At least for the time being, two of Omaha’s top basketball talents are NBA teammates.
The Detroit Pistons announced Friday they’ve signed Justin Patton to a free agent contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it reportedly runs through the 2020-21 season.
That means Patton is joining up with former Creighton standout Khyri Thomas, who was drafted in the second round by Detroit in 2018.
So two Omahans (and former Jays) are on the same NBA team. For now.
Thomas has scored 31 total points in 34 career games during his two years with the Pistons. Thomas is under contract for the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season — which will resume with 22 teams (not including Detroit) next month in Orlando.
The Pistons will decide in October whether to exercise a third-year option for Thomas.
The addition of Patton marked the first move by new Detroit general manager Troy Weaver.
This will be Patton’s fourth NBA team since he was drafted No. 16 overall in 2017. Slowed by injury or assigned to develop in the G League, the 7-foot center has only played in nine NBA games.
Patton did appear to be finding a rhythm this past winter, though. He scored 45 points in a G League game in January.
Patton, an Omaha North product, was the Big East freshman of the year during his lone season with the Jays. Thomas, a Benson grad, earned Big East defensive player of the year honors as a junior in 2018.
