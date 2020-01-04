“It’s win and move on,” Flanery said. “We’ve got a really tough game on Sunday.”
The test does provide the Jays with a chance to make a statement, though. They’ve gone relatively under the radar nationally despite producing an 11-3 record against the 30th-ranked schedule. They’re No. 13 in the RPI.
But beating DePaul (12-2, 2-0) won’t be easy.
The Blue Demons rank third in the country in scoring offense (87.9 points per game). They make an average of 11 3-pointers per outing and they’re fifth nationally in assists (20.7 per game).
And their up-tempo style has given CU problems over the years, too. The Jays had lost nine in a row against DePaul before they won in Chicago last season. The Blue Demons won the two other meetings by double digits, though.
The action will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Creighton's NBA draft picks
Ed Cole
Dick Harvey
Paul Silas
Elton McGriff
Neil Johnson
Tim Powers
Wally Anderzunas
Bob Portman
Wally Anderzunas
Joe Bergman
Cyril Baptiste
Joe Bergman
Gene Harmon
Ralph Bobik
Doug Brookins
Rick Apke
John Johnson
Kevin McKenna
George Morrow
Daryl Stovall
Greg Brandon
Benoit Benjamin
Vernon Moore
Chad Gallagher
Rodney Buford
Kyle Korver
Doug McDermott
Justin Patton
Khyri Thomas
