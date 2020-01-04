Creighton doesn’t get much time to enjoy a thrilling victory over Marquette Friday. The best team in the league is coming to town.

The Jays (11-3, 3-0) made clutch shots late to beat the Golden Eagles 72-62. CU mixed and matched with different lineups. Senior Jaylyn Agnew scored 27 to lead the way.

But while coach Jim Flanery discussed the victory in his postgame press conference, he couldn’t help but bring up the next challenge.

CU is hosting No. 16 DePaul Sunday.

“It’s win and move on,” Flanery said. “We’ve got a really tough game on Sunday.”

The test does provide the Jays with a chance to make a statement, though. They’ve gone relatively under the radar nationally despite producing an 11-3 record against the 30th-ranked schedule. They’re No. 13 in the RPI.

But beating DePaul (12-2, 2-0) won’t be easy.

The Blue Demons rank third in the country in scoring offense (87.9 points per game). They make an average of 11 3-pointers per outing and they’re fifth nationally in assists (20.7 per game).

And their up-tempo style has given CU problems over the years, too. The Jays had lost nine in a row against DePaul before they won in Chicago last season. The Blue Demons won the two other meetings by double digits, though.

The action will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

