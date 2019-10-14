Creighton’s signature win at Marquette Saturday boosted its standing in the Monday's edition of the coaches Top 25 poll. The Jays were ranked No. 11.

CU needed five sets to outlast the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee Saturday, but it found a way to take down an experienced squad that has earned wins over No. 9 BYU and No. 6 Wisconsin during nonconference play.

Creighton’s now won eight straight matches and 13 of its last 14 overall, steadily rising in the weekly poll as a result. CU started the year at No. 18 and dropped down to No. 23 after the first weekend of action. Now it’s one spot away from the top 10.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

The Jays (13-3, 6-0) still haven't suffered a bad loss (their three defeats came against No. 1 Baylor, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 10 Washington). CU's resume is highlighted by wins over No. 16 Kentucky and now No. 12 Marquette.

Creighton will return home for a two-match weekend beginning Friday when it hosts Butler at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena. It’ll play Xavier at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0
0
0
0
0

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription