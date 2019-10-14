...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
Creighton’s signature win at Marquette Saturday boosted its standing in the Monday's edition of the coaches Top 25 poll. The Jays were ranked No. 11.
CU needed five sets to outlast the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee Saturday, but it found a way to take down an experienced squad that has earned wins over No. 9 BYU and No. 6 Wisconsin during nonconference play.
Creighton’s now won eight straight matches and 13 of its last 14 overall, steadily rising in the weekly poll as a result. CU started the year at No. 18 and dropped down to No. 23 after the first weekend of action. Now it’s one spot away from the top 10.
The Jays (13-3, 6-0) still haven't suffered a bad loss (their three defeats came against No. 1 Baylor, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 10 Washington). CU's resume is highlighted by wins over No. 16 Kentucky and now No. 12 Marquette.
Creighton will return home for a two-match weekend beginning Friday when it hosts Butler at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena. It’ll play Xavier at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
