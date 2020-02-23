...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* SEASONALLY WARM TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO ICE MOVEMENT ALONG
THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT, THE HIGHEST
CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM THE
RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM
OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS
ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS NEAR AND
DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE
JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
BASEBALL
Jays hit back-to-back homers in ninth, but San Jose State defeats Creighton baseball
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Creighton hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie Sunday's game, but San Jose State scored the winning run on a hit batsman in the bottom of the inning as the Spartans pulled out a 9-8 win Sunday.
Creighton never trailed before the bottom of the eighth when James Shimashita hit a two-out, three-run home run to put San Jose State up 8-6.
The first two Jays made outs in the ninth, but then Parker Upton homered to right field and David Vilches homered to left.
The Spartans, though, immediately put the pressure back on CU, loading the bases with no outs. CU reliever John Sakowski recorded a strikeout before hitting Alec Ackerman to force in the winning run.
Creighton hit four homers on the day as Garrett Gilbert and Jack Grace went deep in the second inning. Vilches finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Upton scored twice and drove in two. The Bluejays used six pitchers in the loss.
Creighton begins a three-game series at UNLV on Friday.
