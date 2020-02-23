SAN JOSE, Calif. — Creighton hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie Sunday's game, but San Jose State scored the winning run on a hit batsman in the bottom of the inning as the Spartans pulled out a 9-8 win Sunday.

Creighton never trailed before the bottom of the eighth when James Shimashita hit a two-out, three-run home run to put San Jose State up 8-6.

The first two Jays made outs in the ninth, but then Parker Upton homered to right field and David Vilches homered to left.

The Spartans, though, immediately put the pressure back on CU, loading the bases with no outs. CU reliever John Sakowski recorded a strikeout before hitting Alec Ackerman to force in the winning run.

Creighton hit four homers on the day as Garrett Gilbert and Jack Grace went deep in the second inning. Vilches finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Upton scored twice and drove in two. The Bluejays used six pitchers in the loss.

​Creighton begins a three-game series at UNLV on Friday.

Creighton (3-3)............023  100  002—8  11  0

San Jose State (2-4).....021  200  031—9   9  1

W: Morales, 1-0. L: Sakowski, 1-1. 2B: CU, Vilches 2, Hanafan, Grace, Frederick. SJS, Viola 2, Ibarra, Williams. HR: CU, Gilbert, Grace, Upton, Vilches. SJS, Shimashita.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

