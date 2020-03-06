After Creighton suffered a defeat at Butler two weeks ago, the Jays met with coaches to talk about their defense.
Er, well, their lack of defense.
The Bulldogs shot 50.9% from the floor in convincing 15-point win. They beat CU inside (30 points in the paint) and outside (9 of 18 from the 3-point arc). At the time, the loss dropped the Jays’ Big East record to 8-7.
“(The coaches), they’re like, we’re going to have to change something to be better. You guys can decide what it is,” senior Jaylyn Agnew said. “We’re like, ‘Welp, we’ve got to kick something into gear here.’ We’ve just been focusing on that.”
Creighton’s 3-0 since. Its improved defense has played a significant part in that run — the Jays seem to be bringing a renewed intensity and energy to that end of the floor.
Xavier managed just 62 points. Villanova committed 19 turnovers. Georgetown probably converted more on the interior than CU would have like, but the Hoyas squad that ranked third in 3-point shooting percentage during Big East play went 4 of 12 behind the arc.
“After Butler, we said we’ve got to get back to playing a little less scout-heavy defense and just playing harder,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.
Now the Jays (19-10) have to carry over their improvement into the Big East tournament. They do appear to be poised to earn an NCAA tournament berth, but they’ll be eager to solidify their candidacy with a deep run in Chicago this weekend.
Creighton avoided the play-in games Friday, but as the No. 6 seed, it will have to open against No. 3 seed St. John’s at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinal round.
The Johnnies (18-11) beat CU twice this year. In the second game, they shot 49.1% from the field and finished with 77 points, the third-highest total for a Creighton opponent this season.
But the Jays, who’ve spent much of the season mixing and matching because of injuries, may be finding a rhythm. They’ve started the same five players the past four games. It’s possible they’re figuring things out just in time.
“I like our rotation,” Flanery said. “We’re healthier, that’s the key.”
