Senior Jaylyn Agnew, playing in her final game at Sokol Arena, set Creighton's single-game scoring record with 43 points in Creighton's 95-78 win over Georgetown on Sunday afternoon.

Agnew went 15 of 25 from the field, including 8 of 17 from 3-point territory. The Andover, Kansas, forward also hit all five of her free throws — she hasn't missed a free throw since Dec. 8 — grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists.

It was the fourth time this season Agnew topped 30 points in a game.

Agnew scored 23 in the first half as the Bluejays took a 49-35 lead into halftime. CU shot 59% from the field in the first half and 54.7% for the game.

Temi Cardi added 16 points and six assists for Creighton, which ended the regular season 19-10 and 11-7 in Big East play.

The Big East tournament will begin Friday in Chicago.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

