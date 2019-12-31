Jaylyn Agnew made six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 31 points, leading Creighton to a 58-42 victory at Villanova on Tuesday afternoon.
Agnew shot 11 of 22 from the field, hitting six of her 11 3-point attempts. She also made all three of her free-throw attempts and collected nine rebounds.
Temi Carda also finished in double digits with 12 points.
Villanova shot only 30% from the field as a team and made 4 of 24 3-pointers.
The victory moves Creighton to 2-0 in the Big East and 10-3 overall. The Jays return to action Friday at 7 p.m. for the conference home opener against Marquette.
