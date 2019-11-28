CANCUN, Mexico — Senior Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 34 points to lead Creighton to an 82-75 upset over No. 23 West Virginia on Thursday night at the Cancun Challenge.

Agnew scored 13 points in the final 6:10 of the first half to put the Bluejays in front. Creighton led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter.

Tatum Rembao nearly had a triple-double as she finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Olivia Elger hit four 3-pointers and added 17 points. Creighton went 13 of 26 from 3-point territory.

Creighton (5-1) will play one more game in Cancun, facing Temple at 8 p.m. Friday.

